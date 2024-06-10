The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title on Sunday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek earning her fourth crown in five years.

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, while Wigan won a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

France Tennis French Open
Carlos Alcaraz earned a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
France Tennis French Open
Alcaraz took his tally to three grand-slam titles (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jasmine Paolini and Iga Swiatek stand next to each other holding their French Open trophies
Iga Swiatek earned a fourth French Open with victory over Jasmine Paolini (Christophe Ena/AP)
Wigan's players embrace celebrating their Challenge Cup victory
Wigan won their 21st Challenge Cup title with victory over Warrington (John Walton/AP)
General view of Wembley Stadium tributes to Rob Burrow
Rugby league fans paid tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Northampton celebrate their Gallagher Premiership title win
Northampton beat Bath to win the Gallagher Premiership title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rain pours down as drivers start the Canadian Grand Prix
Rain poured down at the start of the Candian Grand Prix (Christinne Muschi/AP)
Max Verstappen stands on his car as he poses for pictures following his win in Canada
Max Verstappen won the chaotic race (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Glenn Maxwell reverse sweeps as Jos Buttler looks on
Australia earned a convincing win over England at the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
India celebrate a wicket with high fives
India earned a thrilling victory over rivals Pakistan (Adam Hunger/AP)
Two St Helens players tackle a Leeds player with the ball at Wembley
St Helens beat Leeds 22-0 in the Women’s Challenge Cup final (Bradley Collyer/AP)
Whit Merrifield swings his bat during the MLB London Series
MLB London Series was played at the home of West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)