The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association June 10 2024, 5:01 am June 10 2024, 5:01 am Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title on Sunday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek earning her fourth crown in five years. Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, while Wigan won a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend's sporting action. Carlos Alcaraz earned a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) Alcaraz took his tally to three grand-slam titles (Thibault Camus/AP) Iga Swiatek earned a fourth French Open with victory over Jasmine Paolini (Christophe Ena/AP) Wigan won their 21st Challenge Cup title with victory over Warrington (John Walton/AP) Rugby league fans paid tribute to Rob Burrow at Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA) Northampton beat Bath to win the Gallagher Premiership title (Mike Egerton/PA) Rain poured down at the start of the Candian Grand Prix (Christinne Muschi/AP) Max Verstappen won the chaotic race (Paul Chiasson/AP) Australia earned a convincing win over England at the T20 World Cup (Ricardo Mazalan/AP) India earned a thrilling victory over rivals Pakistan (Adam Hunger/AP) St Helens beat Leeds 22-0 in the Women's Challenge Cup final (Bradley Collyer/AP) MLB London Series was played at the home of West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)