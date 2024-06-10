On this day in 2007: Lewis Hamilton earns first grand prix victory

On this day in 2007, Lewis Hamilton secured his first grand prix victory after triumphing at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old earned a maiden victory in just his sixth Formula 1 race, building on a dream start to his McLaren career which had already produced five podium finishes in his first five starts.

Hamilton finished ahead of second-placed Nick Heidfeld and third-placed Alexander Wurz and the Briton dedicated his victory in Montreal to his father.

"Surely the first of many for Lewis Hamilton!" 'Many' would end up translating to 'the most Grand Prix wins in history', with a monolithic 103 victories to his name so far And it all started in Canada!#F1 #CanadianGP @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/wwVLHXyW9t — Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2024

“I’m on a different planet, definitely – it’s just really hard to grasp anything at the moment,” Hamilton said.

“First to get into Formula One, and with a team like McLaren, then five podiums and a pole. And I got the pole position here and I really did think that this was my time.

“I’ve been ready for this for quite some time, ready for the win. It was just a matter of where and when.

“I have to dedicate this win to my dad, without him this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Hamilton won his first Grand Prix in Montreal (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton went on to finish second in the 2007 driver rankings, one point behind champion Kimi Raikkonen and level with McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso, who finished third.

The British driver has since become a record-equalling seven-time world champion during an illustrious career.

He has added over 100 race wins since that memorable first success and reaching his century in September 2021’s Russian Grand Prix – the first driver to achieve the mark.