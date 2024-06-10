Football rumours: Phil Foden to become best paid British player in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Phil Foden to become best paid British player in history

By Press Association
Phil Foden could be set for a bumper pay rise (PA)
Phil Foden could be set for a bumper pay rise (PA)

What the papers say

Manchester City are on the verge of making Phil Foden the highest-paid British player in history, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old England international could reportedly get a pay rise to £375,000 per week this summer.

Fulham v Everton – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Portugal international Joao Palhinha in action for Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, writes the Mail. The Portugal international was close to joining the Bundesliga side last summer and they have now reportedly made an opening offer of around £30million for the 28-year-old.

The Mirror reports Arsenal have been told they will have to spend £50m to acquire Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Players to watch

Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal and Manchester United remain keen on the 23-year-old Dutch forward, who currently plays for Bologna and is also being eyed by AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

Gillingham v Wrexham – Sky Bet League Two – Priestfield Stadium
Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo spent last season on loan at Wrexham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Arthur Okonkwo: Talksport reports that Wrexham are in talks with the English goalkeeper over a permanent deal after Arsenal released him.

Rodrigo Gomes: Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Braga’s 20-year-old Portuguese wide player, says the Athletic.