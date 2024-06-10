Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will refuse to play in new Club World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will refuse to play in new Club World Cup

By Press Association
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will refuse to play in the FIFA Club World Cup next summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Real Madrid will refuse to play in FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup next summer, their coach Carlo Ancelotti has said.

Real had already qualified for the 32-team event in the United States by virtue of winning the 2022 Champions League, a competition they won for a 15th time earlier this month.

However, Ancelotti has cast doubt on their involvement.

Real Madrid won the European Cup for the 15th time in their history earlier this month at Wembley
“Players and clubs will not participate in that tournament,” Ancelotti told Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

“A single Real Madrid match is worth 20 million (euros) and FIFA wants to give us that amount for the entire cup.

“Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

Real and FIFA have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

The World Leagues Association – which includes the Premier League as a member – and world players’ union FIFPRO last month threatened FIFA with legal action unless the Club World Cup is rescheduled.

FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino are standing by the scheduling of the Club World Cup amid a legal threat from leagues and unions
FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino are standing by the scheduling of the Club World Cup amid a legal threat from leagues and unions (Zac Goodwin/PA)

They said in a letter to FIFA that the scheduling of the competition would cause “economic harm” to domestic leagues and would push players “beyond their limits”.

FIFA has refused to back down, saying it was “fully within its rights” to set the parameters of the competition.

The Club World Cup does have the backing of the European Club Association (ECA), but Real have not been members of that organisation since the ill-fated formation of the European Super League in April 2021.