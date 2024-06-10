Carlos Alcaraz dreaming of catching Novak Djokovic after third Grand Slam title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz dreaming of catching Novak Djokovic after third Grand Slam title

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz, pictured celebrating his French Open win, wants to emulate Novak Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles haul (Thibault Camus/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz, pictured celebrating his French Open win, wants to emulate Novak Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles haul (Thibault Camus/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz is an eighth of the way towards Novak Djokovic’s haul of 24 grand slam titles and is already dreaming of catching the Serbian superstar.

Alcaraz captured his third major crown, and his first French Open title, when he beat Alexander Zverev in a five-set marathon on Sunday.

The 21-year-old certainly has time on his side as Djokovic was 24 when he claimed his third grand slam win, at Wimbledon in 2011.

After joining fellow Spaniard Nadal as the only men to lift the Roland Garros trophy aged under 22, Alcaraz was asked whether he could eventually match Djokovic’s record tally.

“I don’t know. I hope so,” he smiled.

“I talked to (coach) Juan Carlos (Ferrero) a few days ago. Before facing this final, he told me how I’m going to fight for a third grand slam title, with everything you have been through, and you know the difficult part of winning a grand slam – and Djoko has 24! So it is unbelievable.

“Right now I can’t think about it. I just want to keep going, and let’s see how many grand slams I’m going to take at the end of my career.

“Hopefully I’ll reach the 24, but right now I’m going to enjoy my third one, and let’s see in the future.”

Alcaraz is the youngest man to win a grand slam title on all three surfaces, adding the Paris clay to his hard-court US Open success and last year’s win on the Wimbledon grass.

It was a remarkable achievement given he played wearing a supportive sleeve on his arm having been injured in the weeks leading up the the tournament.

“What am I most proud of? That’s a difficult question,” he added.

“I mean, obviously winning the US Open, something that I dreamt of since I started playing tennis, getting my first grand slam, was pretty special.

“But honestly, the way that I won Wimbledon, beating Novak in five sets, was a great achievement for me.

“But right now lifting the Roland Garros trophy, knowing everything that I have been through the last month with the injuries and all that stuff, I don’t know. Probably this one.

“Probably this one is the moment that I’m really proud about myself, because of everything that I have done in the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team, a lot of talks with them.

“So I’m going to say this one is the most that I am proud about myself.”