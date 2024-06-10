Rob Page set for talks over Wales future after disappointing friendly results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Rob Page set for talks over Wales future after disappointing friendly results

By Press Association
Manager Rob Page is set for talks over his future with Football Association of Wales bosses after two highly disappointing June games (Nick Potts/PA)
Rob Page’s position as Wales manager is set to come under review after hugely disappointing June friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

Page was booed by Wales fans again following the 4-0 thrashing in Slovakia on Sunday and there were more calls for him to quit after Thursday’s embarrassing 0-0 draw with Gibraltar, opponents ranked 203rd in the world.

Despite being non-competitive fixtures in which Wales were without several senior players, pressure has been steadily growing on Page over the past 18 months.

Wales v Iran – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Rob Page’s stock as Wales manager has fallen heavily since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales’ poor performance at the 2022 World Cup followed by the failure to qualify for Euro 2024 built up a loud anti-Page lobby on social media and that has now turned into dissent from the stands.

Page was defiant after the Gibraltar game in Portugal, insisting that he was focused on the “long-term plan” and blooding young players ahead of this autumn’s Nations League campaign and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

But the 49-year-old’s tone was downbeat after Wales were dismantled in Slovakia and said his mood was “low”.

Asked if the two friendlies could have a bearing on his future, Page said: “I’m the wrong person to be asking. Only the board, the chief executive, the president, the technical director – that’s a question for them.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales have won only five times in 22 games since qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and failed to reach Euro 2024 after being knocked out by Poland on penalties (David Davies/PA)

“After camp, we have a conversation with Dave Adams (Football Association of Wales technical director) and Steve (Williams, FAW president) and Noel (Mooney, FAW chief executive). Of course we’ll have those conversations.

“One way or the other, we will decide on what’s right for Wales and move forward.”

Page has over two years left on the contract he signed in September 2022 after guiding Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.

He took over from Ryan Giggs in November 2020, first on an interim basis and led Wales to the last-16 at the Covid-delayed European Championship the following summer.

Page was appointed permanent manager after the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022, but Wales have since won only five times in 22 games.

FAW boss Mooney placed Page’s future in the spotlight last October by saying the manager’s position would be reviewed if Wales did not qualify for Euro 2024 automatically.

Page and Mooney held clear-the-air talks after those comments, and Wales responded by beating World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Euro 2024 qualification.

The FAW came out quickly to throw its backing behind Page after the play-off final defeat to Poland on penalties in March, but it remains to be seen whether it will show the same support now.

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw told BBC Wales: “I saw the look on his face (in his post-match interview) and he looked worried.

Newport County v Derby County – Emirates FA Cup – Second Round – Rodney Parade
Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw says the moment has arrived for the future of manager Rob Page to be decided (Simon Galloway/PA)

“This is the moment where they do need to change or don’t need to change.

“The Nations League is coming up and there will be pressure. Rob Page understands that.

“We can’t be in a position now from the last few major tournaments and how Welsh football has progressed over the last 15 years and be here.

“The players have to take responsibility for the results, but I’m afraid job-wise it always comes down to the manager because he is the leader of it.

“There is absolute pressure now on where does Welsh football go from here.”