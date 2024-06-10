Talking points as Northern Ireland complete friendly run with Andorra clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Northern Ireland complete friendly run with Andorra clash

By Press Association
Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill will see Tuesday’s match against Andorra as the time to bounce back from defeat against Spain (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill will see Tuesday’s match against Andorra as the time to bounce back from defeat against Spain (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland will be back in action for their last of four consecutive friendlies when they face Andorra in Murcia on Tuesday night.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the fixture.

Flipping the script

Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of Spain brought Northern Ireland back down to earth after their run of two wins and a draw from fixtures against Denmark, Romania and Scotland. As was to be expected – at least once they had recovered from the shock of Daniel Ballard’s early goal – Spain dominated the ball and created a string of opportunities, just the sort of test Michael O’Neill had wanted for his young side. But against Andorra, the reverse will be expected – Northern Ireland are strong favourites and will have the opportunity to boss a game themselves.

Keeping heads up

Scotland v Northern Ireland – International Friendly – Hampden Park
Northern Ireland need to quickly shake off the Spain defeat to keep morale high after other encouraging results (Jane Barlow/PA)

O’Neill said the dressing room was “quiet” after Saturday’s heavy defeat in Palma, but the mood among the players was far from despondent. They had known they would be up against it in Mallorca and so there was no need for despair once it came to pass. That would change should Northern Ireland fail to execute against Andorra, but there is every reason to expect they can finish this camp on a positive note before turning attention to the Nations League.

Opportunities

Caolan Boyd-Munce made his debut from the start in Palma and got off to a dream start – he got the assist for Ballard’s goal with his very first touch as he floated in a free-kick from deep. There will be others in O’Neill’s squad hoping for their chance against lesser opposition. Aaron Donnelly, who was celebrating his 21st birthday in Mallorca, is now the only uncapped outfield player in the current squad. Ethan Galbraith, back in the fold after an impressive first season with Leyton Orient, is looking for a first international appearance since November 2020.

Set-pieces

Set-pieces were for so long Northern Ireland’s great strength, but Ballard’s early goal against Spain was their first set-piece goal since June 2022 – incidentally another Ballard goal, that time from a Jordan Thompson free-kick. It is a weapon they would dearly love to get back, and something they have been working on. They may get some more opportunities to show the fruits of that labour in Murcia.

Facing minnows again

Andorra v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Estadi Nacional
Koldo Alvarez’s Andorra side have not won in their last 15 outings (Nick Potts/PA)

Having enjoyed two wins over San Marino during last year’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, Northern Ireland will be facing one of world football’s minnows again on Tuesday. With a total population of just 80,327, Andorra is the fifth-smallest nation to compete in UEFA competitions, and they are ranked 164th in the world, 91 places below O’Neill’s side. They are without a win in their last 15 internationals, drawing three and losing the other 12 since a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in September 2022.