Will Still appointed Lens coach on three-year deal

Lens have appointed English manager Will Still as their new boss following his departure from Reims towards the end of the Ligue 1 season.

The 31-year-old, who had been linked with several English clubs, became the youngest coach in Europe’s top five leagues when, at the age of 30, he took over the side from northern France initially on a caretaker basis in October 2022.

Born in Belgium to British parents, he remained unbeaten in his first 17 matches in charge of Reims, setting a Ligue 1 record and falling one game short of Europe’s longest streak by a new manager achieved by Barcelona’s Tito Vilanova in 2012.

Still departed in May with the Reims in 11th spot, three games from the end of what would have been a first full season in charge, and takes over at Lens with the team having just finished seventh, earning them a place in next season’s Conference League.

Lens general director Pierre Dreossi said: “Will was our top priority to take up the position of coach and start the new cycle that is starting at the club.

“Will is not only a promising coach who has broken records for precociousness, he is a unifying personality obsessed with winning.”

In the 2023/24 campaign Lens played in the Champions League for the first time in 24 years, defeating Arsenal en route to finishing third in their group.

He has signed a three-year deal at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.