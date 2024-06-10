Goldenballs please – Ons Jabeur hoping to meet David Beckham at Wimbledon again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Goldenballs please – Ons Jabeur hoping to meet David Beckham at Wimbledon again

By Press Association
Ons Jabeur has lost the last two Wimbledon finals (David Davies/PA)
Ons Jabeur has lost the last two Wimbledon finals (David Davies/PA)

Ons Jabeur has set her sights on meeting David Beckham again as she aims to make it third time lucky at Wimbledon this summer.

Jabeur, the world number nine, has lost the last two finals at SW19 as she went down to Elena Rybakina in 2022 and Marketa Vondrousova last year in what she described as the “most painful defeat of her career”.

It was on her way to the final last year that she met former England captain Beckham, who she described as a hero.

 

The pair have since communicated over their respective documentaries, with Jabeur appearing in the Break Point series on Netflix, and the Tunisian hopes their paths will cross again this year.

“I haven’t seen him since but I actually messaged him about his documentary on Netflix because I really loved it,” she said.

“He shared my documentary as well, it was a nice exchange. I wish I could see him again this year.

“He is such a huge tennis fan and looking forward to seeing him again.”

Jabeur was in tears at the end of her defeat to Vondrousova last year, and was comforted by the Princess of Wales but still believes she will one day be the queen of Centre Court.

Jabeur was in tears after her second successive Wimbledon final defeat last summer
Ons Jabeur was in tears after her second successive Wimbledon final defeat last summer (Steven Paston/PA)

“It is definitely feeling much better than last year, but time is helping me heal from that,” she said. “I have learned a lot from that experience.

“I am really looking forward to playing all of the grass tournaments, especially Wimbledon. It is what it is, everything happens for a reason. I am really trying to take the positive from it.

“Definitely, the belief is there that I can win it one day. I play tennis for many reasons but the main one is belief and if that stops, I don’t see much point in playing tennis.”

Jabeur begins her Wimbledon warm-up at the Nottingham Open, where she practised with British star Emma Raducanu on Sunday.

Raducanu is playing her first tournament in this country since Wimbledon 2022 following injury problems and Jabeur was impressed with her level.

“She is practising really well, she is hitting some great balls,” she said. “She has been practising on grass for a long time.

“I know I love how Emma plays, I love her personality and I honestly wish to see her succeed.”