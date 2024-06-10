John Carver’s message of support to Alan Hansen from Scotland’s Euro 2024 camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Carver’s message of support to Alan Hansen from Scotland’s Euro 2024 camp

By Press Association
Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital (Haydn West/PA)
Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital (Haydn West/PA)

John Carver sent a message of support from everyone in Scotland’s Euro 2024 camp to Alan Hansen, who is seriously ill in hospital.

The former Partick Thistle and Liverpool defender won 26 caps for Scotland between 1979 and 1987 and played in the 1982 World Cup.

The 68-year-old joined Liverpool from Partick Thistle in 1977 and won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for the Reds, before he retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

Alan Hansen sits in the stands
Alan Hansen won 26 caps for Scotland between 1979 and 1987 (PA Media)

Scotland assistant manager Carver was in Garmisch-Partenkirchen preparing for Scotland’s opener against the host nation Germany on Friday night.

He said: “I would just like to pass a message on to say that everybody, the players, the staff, everybody connected with the SFA, are really thinking about himself and his family because it is an extremely difficult time.

“The biggest thing that I noticed was that he was a fantastic defender but he was a ball playing centre-half.

“He was probably one of the first that I can remember seeing play.

“The way he stepped out with the ball, he was so graceful and that’s why I remember him.

“He was obviously at one of the top sides in the world at the time, winning European Cups, winning everything in sight, so a proper legend in the game.”