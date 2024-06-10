5 key talking points as the Republic of Ireland prepare to face Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 key talking points as the Republic of Ireland prepare to face Portugal

By Press Association
John O’Shea is in interim charge of the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Interim boss John O’Shea will once again lead the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday evening’s testing friendly against Euro 2024 finalists Portugal.

The former Manchester United and Ireland defender, who took charge of March’s friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland, will hope to build upon last week’s 2-1 win over Hungary when he sends his team into battle with Cristiano Ronaldo and company in Aveiro.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Back to the future

Stephen Kenny’s vision during his time in charge of Ireland lived and ultimately died on his determination to play an attacking brand of football, a policy which yielded just six wins in 29 competitive fixtures. O’Shea, as befits a man who won 118 caps for his country as a redoubtable defender, many of them under the intensely pragmatic Giovanni Trapattoni, has made his team more difficult to beat during a three-game reign which has encompassed one draw, one defeat and one win with just two goals conceded.

Small steps

If the Republic lacked defensive solidity during much of Kenny’s time at the helm, creativity dwindled as the end approached. Finding the balance between defence an attack will be one of the main challenges for his long-term successor, but Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone showed flashes in the victory over Hungary, in which his side were second-best for long periods, that he could supply some of the invention and forward thrust they will require to prosper, although the challenge will be even greater in Aveiro.

Fronting up

Troy Parrott scored against Hungary
Troy Parrott scored against Hungary (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland had failed to score in five of the eight games they had played before they met the Hungarians and with Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene unavailable this month, are without two of their most potent weapons. However, Troy Parrott stepped up with a late winner against Hungary after Adam Idah had opened the scoring, and Leicester’s Tom Cannon will hope for a debut and a chance to stake his claim in Portugal.

Familiar face

Cristiano Ronaldo may be a household name around the world, but the 39-year-old is particularly familiar to O’Shea. The pair spent six seasons together at Manchester United before the Portugal superstar’s £80million departure for Real Madrid, winning the Champions League, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups together.

What might have been

Ireland too have memories of Ronaldo, but not as fond as those of their interim boss. They travelled to Faro for a World Cup qualifier in September 2021 and led through John Egan’s first-half header with just a minute of normal time to play. It was then that Ronaldo, who had earlier seen a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, chose to make his mark, levelling with a record 110th goal in international football before securing victory deep into stoppage time with his 111th.