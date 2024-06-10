Goalkeeper David Marshall to join Hibernian staff after announcing retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper David Marshall to join Hibernian staff after announcing retirement

By Press Association
David Marshall has retired from playing (Steve Welsh/PA)
Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall will join the Hibernian football staff after announcing his retirement.

The 39-year-old has called time on a career that saw him make 670 first-team appearances and win 47 international caps.

Marshall shot to prominence in 2004 when he shut out Barcelona over two legs to help Celtic to a famous UEFA Cup win, after replacing the dismissed Rab Douglas at half-time in the first leg. The then 19-year-old had yet to make his league debut.

The Glasgow-born goalkeeper had spells with Norwich, Cardiff, Hull, Wigan, Derby and QPR and became a national hero when his shoot-out save against Serbia sent Scotland to the Euro 2020 finals and ended a 23-year wait for an appearance at a major tournament.

Marshall started all three matches at the European Championship finals before joining Hibs in 2022, playing 86 times for the club and captaining the team for a season.

Marshall will now become Hibernian’s technical performance manager under sporting director Malky Mackay. He has a master’s degree in Sports Directorship and previously joined the board of the Hibernian Community Foundation.

Marshall said: “Having made the decision to retire from football, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity in this role at the football club.

Scotland’s David Marshall celebrates saving from Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic with his Scotland team-mates
“I’ve got to know and understand the club over the last two seasons and I look forward to working closely with Malky Mackay to create an environment which can deliver success both on and off the pitch.

“This new role is a great opportunity for me to work across various different performance departments within the football club and to learn from Malky who has years of experience in the game.

“The fans’ support will be vital to our success and I know, as always, you’ll be there for the team, David Gray and his coaching staff. I am looking forward to getting started for the 2024/25 campaign.”