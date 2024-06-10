Harriet Dart offers £50k bet to ’embarrassing’ umpire in loss to Katie Boulter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harriet Dart offers £50k bet to ’embarrassing’ umpire in loss to Katie Boulter

By Press Association
Harriet Dart lost her cool in her defeat to compatriot Katie Boulter (David Davies/PA)
Harriet Dart offered to bet the umpire £50,000 she was right about a disputed line call in her ill-tempered defeat to British team-mate Katie Boulter at the Nottingham Open.

Dart said to the official Kelly Rask that she was “embarrassing yourself” after the British number two was convinced a ball landed out during a rally in the second set of a tight tussle and later accused Rask of “threatening” her.

Defending champion Boulter kept out of the drama and sealed a 6-7 (5) 6-4 7-5 victory.

The players are good friends off the court, but Boulter will probably leave Dart alone until she cools off.

Dart, back in the world’s top 100, was unhappy with the line judging throughout but first lost her temper midway through the second set.

A ball from Boulter was called out but overruled by Rask and Dart shouted: “The ball is so far out, this is embarrassing, you’re embarrassing yourself. You should be embarrassed.”

After losing the replayed point she then placed the ball down on the ground and said: “It was here, no joke, everyone here knows it.”

Dart was fired up by a string of contentious line calls
Dart was fired up by a string of contentious line calls (David Davies/PA)

Rask replied: “Harriet, stop now or you’re going to get a code (violation), I’ve had enough now. That’s it.”

At the end of the game Dart then asked to see the referee which is when she offered a wager with Rask.

Dart vented at the umpire: “I’ve got a reason to call the referee, because of the calling, I’d like them to watch. If we watch that back I can promise you, I would back £50,000 that ball is out, I’d shake your hand now. It’s a joke how far that was out.”

Two games later Dart spoke to referee Jane Harvey and accused Rask of unjustly “threatening” her with a code violation.

Dart said the level of line-calling was “pretty appalling” and has called for technology to be used across the board.

“To be threatened by someone for saying that a call was embarrassing is a bit of a joke,” she said.

“It makes sense that we need to move to electronic line calling for everywhere, for everyone’s sakes, there’s too many disruptions, not just for me but for both of us. A few points here or there can really totally change a match.”

On her altercation with Rask, Dart added: “Give me a code violation or don’t, I think she was a bit embarrassed by the situation. We are all professionals here.

“I have played so many tennis matches in my career and this one was a little bit disappointing with some of the things. I think she can also reflect on that. It is really challenging.

“When there are a few calls that go against you and they are tight you then have to alter how you play because you are afraid the ball is going to be called out.

“I think for me today there were a lot of balls, especially ones that she overruled on some important points.”

It was a sideshow to what as an enthralling contest between the top two British players.

Boulter’s star has risen considerably since she won her maiden WTA Tour title here 12 months ago as she added a second, more prestigious title in San Diego and has broken into the world’s top 30.

She will be targeting another long run after overcoming a titanic three-hour-and-13-minute battle against Dart.

Boulter said: “It’s difficult, I know there is a lot going on, I’m trying to focus on myself and not get too involved in situations.

“There are some tough calls, but they do go both ways, I’m very cautious of that.

“That’s half of tennis, keeping your cool and staying patient, I can say I am very proud of how I handled today, I stayed calm the whole time and that is really what won me the match, staying cool.”

Earlier, Heather Watson enjoyed her first main tour-level win since February after she beat Kayla Day 4-6 6-0 6-4.