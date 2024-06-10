South Africa hold on for narrow victory over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South Africa hold on for narrow victory over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

By Press Association
South Africa claimed a dramatic win over Bangladesh (Adam Hunger/AP)
South Africa overcame a poor start to hold on for a tight four-run win over Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup.

Set a target of 114, Bangladesh recovered from a sluggish opening to their own innings to move within sight of victory in New York thanks to a 44-run stand between Towhid Hridoy (37) and Mahmudullah (20).

Mahmudullah was then inches away from delivering the winning blow in the last over but South Africa captain Aiden Markram took a fine catch on the long-on boundary to effectively clinch it for his side.

South Africa fought back from 23 for four to post 113 for six after Tanzim Hasan Sakib had ripped through their top order.

Sakib (three for 18) removed openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock and then accounted for Tristan Stubbs after fellow seamer Taksin Ahmed bowled Markram.

As in the previous match against the Netherlands, David Miller played a key role in the fightback, this time in partnership with Heinrich Klaasen.

The pair put on 79 for the fifth wicket with Klaasen top-scoring with 46, including two fours and three sixes, before Taksin deceived him with a slower delivery.

Momentum was then lost as Miller (29) was bowled by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the penultimate over and Mustafizur Rahman bowled a tidy final over that cost just four runs.

Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad plays a shot before he is caught at the boundary by South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York
Mahmudullah was inches away from hitting a six that would have won the game for Bangladesh (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Bangladesh reply followed a similar pattern as they slipped to 50 for four before Hridoy and Mahmudullah came together.

Kagiso Rabada crucially removed Hridoy leg before but Mahmudullah, having had his own lbw reprieve on 15, kept the chase alive.

Yet the boundaries dried up and after Jaker Ali was caught by Markram at long on off Keshav Maharaj in the 20th over, Mahudullah fell in identical fashion and South Africa clung on.