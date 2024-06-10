England squad arrive at their base in Germany to ramp up Euro 2024 preparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England squad arrive at their base in Germany to ramp up Euro 2024 preparations

By Press Association
The England team bus arrives at their training base in Germany (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s England squad have arrived at their remote base in Germany to ramp up their European Championship preparations.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are considered among the favourites to go one better and lift the trophy in Berlin on July 14.

England begin their quest to become kings of the continent in Sunday’s Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, which is around 200 miles from their tournament base.

Southgate’s side will be staying and training at Spa and Golf Resort Weimarer Land situated in the small town of Blankenhain in the middle of Germany.

The resort was used by the German national team in the build-up to Euro 2024 and England arrived at the base they hope to call home for the next five weeks at around 7pm on Monday.

Locals joined media in waving in the Euros-branded England coach.

The team left Birmingham for Germany on Monday afternoon, before making the 40-minute drive from the city of Erfurt to their basecamp.

The day began with a special visitor at St George’s Park, where the Prince of Wales met players and staff before they departed for the Euros.

The Football Association president presented the players with their squad numbers for the tournament and wished the group well, including sharing some advice from Prince Louis.

Heir to the throne William said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’.

England captain Harry Kane stands with the Prince of Wales as he gets a coffee during a visit to St George’s Park (Paul Cooper/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So, I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch, so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

As well as a visit from Prince William, the team received a send-off from excited local children.

The players signed autographs for the flag-waving kids, who chanted “Football’s Coming Home” as the coach pulled away from St George’s Park.

Jude Bellingham, who linked up with the squad on Sunday after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, said: “Very excited, looking forward to it.

“Obviously a great send-off here and hopefully we can make them proud.”

Eberechi Eze said ahead of leaving for his first major tournament: “It’s a beautiful experience.”