Australia’s concern is Namibia, not England – head coach Andrew McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Australia’s concern is Namibia, not England – head coach Andrew McDonald

By Press Association
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald says England are not on his mind (Martin Rickett/PA)
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald says England are not on his mind (Martin Rickett/PA)

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald insists he is not plotting any further role in England’s downfall at the T20 World Cup.

Should England defeat both Namibia and Oman, their hopes of reaching the last eight could hinge on the outcome of the final Group B game between their Ashes rivals and neighbours Scotland.

With net run-rate set to be the deciding factor there is even a scenario where both sides could know the exact equation needed for each to go through at England’s expense.

But, asked if twisting the knife on the old enemy was a factor for his squad having already hammered them by 36 runs in Barbados, McDonald brushed away the suggestion. Instead, he is focused on getting a win of their own against Namibia on Tuesday.

“We’re not really focused on England and where they’re at. We played them, we’ve moved past them and we’ll do what’s important to us,” he said.

“We haven’t got the option of talking about that at the moment. Namibia, first and foremost. England have clearly got their own work to do in the next couple of games. It’s always difficult, you’re always dependent on other results and, yeah, it’s not a nice situation to be in but as I said that’s for them to work through, not us. We’ve got Namibia in front of us and that’s our focus, not England.”

Despite his views on the matter, McDonald has admitted he is open to rotating his XI against Scotland should they beat the southern Africans first – a prospect that could ring alarm bells with Jos Buttler and company.

“We need a win to guarantee ourselves a way through. After that, once we’ve firmed up that qualification, then we can start to look at that potential if we feel like it’s necessary,” he said.