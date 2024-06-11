On this day 2009: Man Utd accept £80m bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day 2009: Man Utd accept £80m bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
Manchester United accepted a £80million bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United confirmed they had accepted an £80million bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo, on this day in 2009.

A world-record deal was expected to be completed by the end of June.

Real president Florentino Perez had already vowed to do “everything possible” to sign FIFA world player of the year Ronaldo and – unlike 12 months earlier – United boss Sir Alex Ferguson did not even attempt to talk Ronaldo round, knowing the former Sporting Lisbon forward had his heart set on a move.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Olympic Stadium
Ronaldo suffered a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in his last game at Manchester United in the Champions League final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

A United statement read: “Manchester United have received a world-record, unconditional offer of £80million for Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

“At the request of Cristiano – who has again expressed his desire to leave – and after discussion with the player’s representatives, United have agreed to give Real Madrid permission to talk to the player.”

The fee was too much for Ferguson to turn down as he looked to reshape a squad that nearly, but not quite, proved good enough to become the first side to win back-to-back Champions Leagues.

Duncan Drasdo, chairman of the Manchester United Supporters Trust, said: “There is no information that it is anything other than the manager’s decision, but obviously there is huge pressure on the owners and it is a temptation when you are offered that much money.

“That is exactly why we want to see a commitment from the owners that the money is going to remain within the club and available to strengthen the squad.

“We have sold the best player in the world. That is a big disappointment.

“If the money is reinvested into the club, at least it will soften the blow.”

Juventus v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – National Stadium
Ronaldo went on to score 450 times for Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

The Portugal forward enjoyed a remarkable stint at Real, scoring a club record 450 goals in 438 appearances.

He also helped the Spanish giants win the Champions League four times and LaLiga twice.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 and returned to United for a short second stint three years later, before he left to join Saudi club Al-Nassr, where he currently remains.