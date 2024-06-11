Football rumours: Brighton poised to appoint Fabian Hurzeler as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Brighton poised to appoint Fabian Hurzeler as new manager

By Press Association
Brighton are hunting for a new manager (Adam Davy/PA)
Brighton are hunting for a new manager (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Brighton are expected to announce 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, who last month guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga, as their new manager this week, according to the Guardian.

Also in the Guardian, Leicester are eyeing former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a potential successor to Enzo Maresca. The club has also been linked with other targets, such as Steve Cooper.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium
Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been linked with the Leicester job (Mike Egerton/PA)

Atletico Madrid are still keen on 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, despite last summer’s £15 million failed bid to sign him from Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Michael Olise: Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the France Under-21 winger and are set to discuss scheduling payments to meet his release clause at Crystal Palace, writes Givemesport.

Sheffield United v Fulham – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Fulham's Joao Palhinha could be on the move (Martin Rickett/PA)

Joao Palhinha: As per Sky Sports, Fulham have valued the Portugal midfielder at double the £30 million bid they rejected from Bayern Munich, with Barcelona and Manchester United keen on the 28-year-old.

Eberechi Eze: According to Football Insider, Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the 25-year-old Crystal Palace winger.