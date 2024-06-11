Andy Robertson trains with Scotland team-mates as Ryan Jack sits out session

Skipper Andy Robertson was among the Scotland squad training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Germany while midfielder Ryan Jack missed out.

The Liverpool left-back went off early in the first training session at Stadion am Groben on Monday, although assistant John Carver said later that it was a precautionary measure only.

Striker Lawrence Shankland did not complete the session on Monday either but was again among the pack and midfielder Kenny McLean joined the group after sitting out the opening day.

💪 Getting warmed up in incredible surroundings #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/yjctDRvVQo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2024

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who trained away from the squad when he returned to training on Monday after recovering from a muscle problem, was back with his team-mates, who all appeared to be in good spirits, with Jack the only absentee.

Scotland take on the host country in Munich on Friday with games against Switzerland and Hungary to follow.