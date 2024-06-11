Boxer Savannah Marshall would prefer MMA clash with rival Claressa Shields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxer Savannah Marshall would prefer MMA clash with rival Claressa Shields

By Press Association
Savannah Marshall wants to face Claressa Shields in a new sport (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Savannah Marshall wants to face Claressa Shields in a new sport (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Boxer Savannah Marshall would rather renew hostilities with long-standing rival Claressa Shields in a mixed martial arts fight than in the ring.

Marshall beat Shields as an amateur boxer before she lost to the American fighter via unanimous decision in 2022.

Two-weight undisputed champion Shields made her MMA debut for Professional Fighters League in 2021.

And Hartlepool fighter Marshall, who won on her MMA debut on Saturday, wants to settle the score by making history in PFL in the near future.

When asked which sport she would rather face Shields in, Marshall told the PA news agency: “At the minute probably MMA because it’s a different narrative and it’s never been done before.

“It brings back the question of ‘what can happen here?’. There’s little gloves, different disciplines. She got the last one in the boxing ring and there’s a lot more unanswered questions in the next one.

“It’s never been done before and this is the whole reason as to why I’m drawn to the whole MMA because it’s a different narrative which has never been done, there’s different aspects involved.”

Marshall defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn by majority decision to become undisputed super-middleweight world champion last summer.

She insists that a rematch with Shields in PFL’s smart cage is the only fight which makes sense at this stage in her career.

“She (Shields) is the whole reason why I signed for PFL,” Marshall added.

“I want that rematch and I want it soon, to be fair, whether it’s in the cage or the boxing ring. At the minute it looks more than likely to be in the cage.

“She’s not stupid and she knows I’m a big fight for her either in the boxing ring or in the cage. Although there’s respect there, we both know that we both need each other in our careers.

“There’s no other fights out there for me and I think she’s realising that herself. I’m a little bit snookered, there’s no-one really else for me to fight, no big names really and so that’s why I’ve chased it.”

Shields lost via split decision to Abigail Montes in her second MMA bout.

Marshall believes she has adapted to the sport more than Shields, which would give her an advantage in a potential rematch.

She said: “There’s different disciplines and it’s about who has adapted the most. I understand that we’re both stand up fighters but I won’t want to go in there wanting to just punch.

“If that was the case then I’d hold out for the boxing match. There’s elbows, there’s kicks, yeah we’re a bit raw but if it’s not going my way then I won’t be standing up.

“She lays there on the floor and has no idea how to get back up. I do and so that for me is another added bonus.

“I’ve adapted a lot more to MMA.”