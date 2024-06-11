Like I was playing two v one – Emma Raducanu fuming at line calls in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Like I was playing two v one – Emma Raducanu fuming at line calls in Nottingham

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu won on her return to the WTA Tour (David Davies/PA)
Emma Raducanu won on her return to the WTA Tour (David Davies/PA)

Emma Raducanu said she was on the end of some “insane” line calls which left her feeling like it was “two v one” in her first-round victory at the Nottingham Open.

Less than 24 hours after British compatriot Harriet Dart described the standard of line-calling as “pretty appalling” in her defeat to Katie Boulter, where she offered to bet the chair umpire £50,000 she was wrong about a call, Raducanu was on the wrong end of some questionable decisions.

But she did not let it affect her and began her latest career reboot with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 over Japanese Ena Shibahara.

Raducanu was pleased to beat “her and the umpire” and suggested some of the calls were made deliberately to extend the match.

“I mean, I feel like I was playing two v one on court, it was insane,” she said. “I would have used probably at least four challenges!

“I think a lot of the time they go both ways, today I felt they were all against me but it just makes me feel better than I managed to beat her and the umpire as well.

“It is difficult when there is no challenge but it is something everyone has to deal with.

“You can be fortunate in some ways, maybe it was just trying to make the match more competitive, it was 6-1 and 5-1 and all of a sudden first point serving at 5-3 it’s a really bad line call.

“It’s something I had to deal with and overcome. I am very pleased with the attitude I came out with from the get-go and also having to deal with the adversity.”

Emma Raducanu waves at fans as she signs autographs in Nottingham
Emma Raducanu was in good spirits in Nottingham (David Davies/PA)

The PA news agency has contacted tournament organisers for a comment on the standard of officiating at the event.

It was a sweet homecoming for Raducanu as she registered a first WTA Tour victory on British soil.

The 21-year-old skipped the French Open to prepare for the grass-court swing as she continues to take small steps on her road to recovery from three surgeries this time last year, where she went under the knife on both wrists and an ankle, leaving her using a mobility scooter to get around.

Her six-week hiatus produced early fruit in a promising performance in her first match in this country in 714 days.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point in Nottingham
Raducanu returned to action after injury (David Davies/PA)

“I was very pleased to come through that, it wasn’t easy,” she said. “I haven’t played in a match for a while, playing someone who comes through qualifying and is used to the conditions, I am very pleased to have won that match.

“And more just happy with how I was in myself. My demeanour was great, my attitude was great, that is the most important thing and if I have that then I know the tennis will follow.

“An element of me forgot what it was like to play at home and have that support behind and it is amazing, it’s a great feeling.

“I am very lucky to have great support wherever I play, but it’s not quite like coming and playing in the UK. It’s something that me and all the Brits cherish and look forward to every year.”

From the moment she took the opening game with a cute lob to break her opponent’s serve, she was in control.

With some sweet ball striking and serene mobility around the court, Raducanu looked in good shape as she dropped just one game in a flawless first set, which included two breaks of serve.

An early break in the second put her on course for the quickest and most handsome victory of her career as she dominated the world number 274.

A late rally from Shibahara blotted the copybook as she won three games in a row, including two breaks to give Raducanu the jitters before she got over the line.