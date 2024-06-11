RFU opens books to Team England Rugby as player contract talks reach key stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RFU opens books to Team England Rugby as player contract talks reach key stage

By Press Association
Jamie George leads England on their summer tour to Japan and New Zealand
Jamie George leads England on their summer tour to Japan and New Zealand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Rugby Football Union has opened up its books to Team England Rugby Ltd as talks over future player contracts reach a key stage.

England captain Jamie George heads the body set up to negotiate commercial agreements with Twickenham after splitting with the Rugby Players’ Association in January.

It was decided by the players that they should have greater independence in talks with the RFU ahead of the introduction of the ‘hybrid’ contracts that will form part of the new elite player squad contracts.

Negotiations between England's players and the RFU are being held at Twickenham
Negotiations between England’s players and the RFU are being held at Twickenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

England stars currently receive a match fee of around £20,000 but up to 25 of them are instead to be paid in the region of £160,000 per year under the terms of the hybrid deals.

Ellis Genge and Anthony Watson, two members of the Team England board that is completed by George, Maro Itoje and Joe Marler, met with RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of negotiations going on at the minute. We had to get our own house in order first, but we’re really happy with where we’re at,” George said.

“Our entire board met with the RFU around a month ago and they were so open and honest in terms of opening up the books, letting us see everything, proposing how things look going forward.

“This is a collaboration. It’s not us versus them (the RFU). That was exactly why we wanted to do what we have done. Before it just didn’t work, the synergy just wasn’t there.

“We want to go in and say ‘let’s have this conversation’. We understand we are incredibly lucky to do what we do, but also we understand that this is a business and the RFU got hit hard by Covid.

“The finances go way over my head, but we’ve got other people who are able to understand it.

“I run a business on the side and I’ve always been ‘let’s not play any games, let’s get down to the point – what’s realistic here?’ That’s exactly how the conversations have gone.

“It’s about the players having control of our contracts and futures, being at the forefront of it and we’re really happy with the representation we’ve had.

“It’s been brilliant so far. There are obviously going to be challenges in the negotiations, but we have the right people in the right places, represented by the right people.”

Maro Itoje (left) and Jamie George are to given two of the hybrid contracts
Maro Itoje (left) and Jamie George are to be given two of the hybrid contracts (Ben Whitley/PA)

The player contracts will form part of the new Professional Game Agreement that will run for eight years from July 1 and provides the framework for the relationship between English rugby’s governing body and its top tier clubs.

The hybrid contracts are design to give England head coach Steve Borthwick more control over his players as well as influence red rose internationals to stay in the Premiership rather than head to France.

George leads England on their summer tour to Japan and New Zealand with the squad scheduled to depart for Tokyo on Wednesday.