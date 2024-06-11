Alan Soutar wins maiden ranking title in Hildesheim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Soutar wins maiden ranking title in Hildesheim

By Press Association
Alan Soutar beat Daryl Gurney in the Players Championship at Hildesheim (Steven Paston/PA)
Alan Soutar said people “do not understand” how tough PDC darts is after he defeated Daryl Gurney in the deciding leg to secure a maiden ranking title in the Players Championship 11 in Hildesheim.

The Scot, who is the 11th different winner from as many events held in 2024, won out thanks to a series of fine displays as he continued his recovery from a poor 2023 that placed his Tour Card status in jeopardy.

A landmark victory saw him put in a composed 11-darter to deny Gurney in a last-leg shoot-out amidst high drama to shore up his credentials.

“To win a ProTour in this room against 127 other players that I respect so much, it’s unbelievable,” said Soutar.

“This is possibly the best thing I’ve done in darts, apart from winning the World Cup with Scotland in the WDF system.

“Last year was a disaster for me and I’ve been in danger of losing my Tour Card, so to produce the darts I have all day, I’m absolutely delighted.

“I don’t think some people understand how hard it is (in the PDC). I can play darts, I’ve played darts for 30 years, but this is tough.”

The 46-year-old made a strong start against Gurney, weighing in with an 11-dart hold, but his opponent from Northern Ireland turned the match on its head with a three-leg spell to go into a 5-3 lead.

Soutar quickly made it 5-5 and after the next four legs were shared, he scored back-to-back 180s in the decider before closing out the win with his second 11-darter.

“I had a good couple of seasons in my first two years on tour,” said Soutar. “Last year was terrible, but this year has just got a whole load better.”

Earlier in the day he had seen off Steve Beaton in his opener, winning out 5-3 despite having falling behind, before accounting for Martin Lukeman and Danny Noppert each by a 6-2 scoreline.

Next he shot to a 107.73 average in defeating Ritchie Edhouse before Niels Zonneveld was also dispatched, and there was a similarly impressive 102.15 to eliminate Dirk van Duijvenbode in the semi-finals.