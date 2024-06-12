Football rumours: Arsenal set sights on Nico Williams

What the papers say

The Sun says that Arsenal will join several other major clubs in targeting winger Nico Williams, who has a release clause of around £42million from Athletic Bilbao.

Also in the Sun, Michael Olise could be ditching Crystal Palace in favour of Chelsea. However, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with the 22-year-old winger.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea are also keen on Colombian 20-year-old Jhon Duran, with Aston Villa expected to demand more than £40m for the striker, as per the Guardian.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴⚪️ Feyenoord are closing in on deal to sign Julian Carranza from Philadelphia Union, almost there. Personal terms agreed for 2000 born Argentinian player who wants the move, clubs are working to finalize the final details of the agreement. It's really close. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/tGnlwoXXWl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Exclusive update 📑✍️ Benjamin #Sesko signed his contract a few minutes ago. New contract at @RBLeipzig – valid until 2029. No transfer in the summer, Sesko stays in Leipzig. Announcement will follow soon. Huge deal for Leipzig. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/bLBatw9XFQ — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 11, 2024

Players to watch

Joshua Zirkzee: Manchester United will join Arsenal in the race to nab the Dutch forward from Bologna with his £34m release clause, writes the Metro.

Douglas Luiz: According to Sky Sports, Juventus are well on their way to signing the Brazilian midfielder from Aston Villa.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal are willing to sell the Scottish defender at a loss during the summer transfer window, with offers as low as £15m understood to move the 27-year-old along, says Football Insider.