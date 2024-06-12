David Smith named in boccia squad for Paralympics along with Claire Taggart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Smith named in boccia squad for Paralympics along with Claire Taggart

By Press Association
David Smith has collected five Paralympic medals from four Games (Tim Goode/PA)
Three-time Paralympic boccia champion David Smith will look to add to his medal collection in Paris after being named in a five-strong Great Britain and Northern Ireland squad alongside reigning world champion Claire Taggart.

Smith – sporting a distinctive red and blue mohawk – became the Paralympic-specific game’s most successful British player after retaining his individual BC1 title at the rescheduled Tokyo Games three years ago.

Having collected five Paralympic medals so far across four Games, Smith, who was selected as ParalympicsGB’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony in Tokyo, already has his sights firmly set on delivering more success for the squad in 2024.

“While I do love playing individually, the team event has always been a strong passion of mine,” said Smith, who has cerebral palsy.

“The team medal was my first at a Paralympics, so it is kind of where I learned my craft.

“Our team then went into a bit of a transition, so it has always been my ambition to return us to where we were.”

Northern Ireland’s Taggart heads to Paris as the world number one in her class.

The 29-year-old will compete in the new individual female category which has been introduced for 2024, with mixed events on the schedule when she competed at both Rio and Tokyo.

Claire Taggart competing in boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Northern Ireland’s Claire Taggart will compete in the new individual female category (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)

“It is a huge opportunity to compete in front of family and friends, as Paris is so close. I am really excited as well as a bit nervous,” she said.

Former frame runner and swimmer Kayleigh Haggo will make her Paralympic debut after an impressive season, winning a first major international medal in Zagreb during April.

The Scot – who claimed several world titles in frame running before switching to boccia in 2022 – will also compete alongside Taggart and Smith in the BC1/2 team event, with the trio having won silver at the recent Sao Paulo World Cup.

Fellow Paralympic debutants Will Arnott, 25, and Sally Kidson, 19, are set to line up in the BC3 pairs.

The British duo won gold at the qualifying event in Japan earlier this year and also secured a silver medal at the 2023 Para European Championships.

Boccia UK’s performance director Greg Baker said: “Since Tokyo, we have seen some key players retire and it has been more difficult to qualify than ever before, so to see new players coming forward, delivering on the world stage and making their Paralympic debut is fantastic for our sport.

“We have had a very productive season with increased competition and international training opportunities to ensure our athletes and staff are as ready as possible for the Games.”

At Tokyo 2020, ParalympicsGB finished second in the overall medals table with 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.

ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe added: “We have a superb depth of talent among our five selected athletes, across individual and team disciplines, and I can’t wait to see them all in action this summer.”