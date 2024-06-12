Highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig deal

Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko has ended speculation about his immediate future by signing a contract extension with RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 21-year-old, who had been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, has committed himself to the German club until 2029 after extending his previous deal by 12 months.

It was also claimed Manchester United and Tottenham were monitoring the player, whose release clause was reported to be around £55million.

Sesko scored 18 goals in all competitions last season in an impressive debut campaign with Leipzig after moving from Red Bull Salzburg.

“I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here,” Sesko told the club website rbleipzig.com.

“Team, club, city, fans – the overall package is simply outstanding for me. The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me.”