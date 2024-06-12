Scotland should be worried about an in-form Germany, says Jamal Musiala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scotland should be worried about an in-form Germany, says Jamal Musiala

By Press Association
Germany’s Jamal Musiala had a warning for Scotland ahead of their Euro 2024 opener (Adam Davy/PA).
Germany’s Jamal Musiala had a warning for Scotland ahead of their Euro 2024 opener (Adam Davy/PA).

Jamal Musiala insists Scotland should be worried about Germany if the hosts hit form straight away in Friday night’s Euro 2024 opener.

Steve Clarke side are the underdogs in the first game of the competition in Munich.

Musiala, the 21-year-old Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, who represented both England and Germany at youth level, spoke about the challenge posed by the Scots in the Group A encounter and about his development since playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he looked forward to his first European Championships.

He told www.dfb.de: “We are very variable, can change teams and always cause problems for the opponent.

“It is important that we focus on playing well ourselves, then Scotland will be more worried about us than we are about them.

“Since the last World Cup, I have made physical progress and improved my game as a whole. It is my goal to continue to develop from year to year.

“I like it best when I have the security of being protected by the defence and being able to move freely. I felt really comfortable in the last few international matches.”

Musiala’s Bayern team-mate, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, has been ruled out of tournament due to illness.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund as a replacement.

Nagelsmann said: “We wanted another defensive midfielder in our squad and have therefore decided to call up Emre Can.

“He made it clear that he was excited and ready to join the squad right away.

“We wanted another player in the squad with experience and one that knows how to deal with pressure. He fits that profile nicely.”