Tommy Makinson keen to be ‘part of something special’ at Catalans Dragons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tommy Makinson keen to be ‘part of something special’ at Catalans Dragons

By Press Association
St Helens great Tommy Makinson will join Catalans Dragons at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens great Tommy Makinson will join Catalans Dragons at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tommy Makinson is relishing the challenge of helping Catalans Dragons to more silverware after confirming a two-year deal with the Super League club.

Makinson revealed last month that he will leave St Helens at the end of the current season, and his widely-expected move to France was confirmed by Catalans on Wednesday.

Makinson said: “I’m really excited to bring my family over and embrace the culture at such an amazing club. I want to be part of something special and bring trophies and success to Catalans Dragons.”

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Tommy Makinson has starred for both St Helens and England (Richard Sellers/PA)

The 32-year-old Makinson established himself as one of the best wingers in the sport after making his debut for Saints in 2011.

He played in all four of Saints’ consecutive Grand Final victories between 2019 and 2022  and started in their World Club Challenge win at Penrith Panthers the following year.

Makinson also starred on the international stage, becoming the first player to score five tries in one match for England in their quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea in the 2021 World Cup.

Makinson said: “I’m really excited to bring my family over and embrace the culture at such an amazing club.

“I want to be part of something special and bring trophies and success to Catalans Dragons.”

Catalans won the Challenge Cup in 2018 but have fallen short in two Grand Finals and head coach Steve McNamara will hope Makinson can help his club make the final step.

McNamara said: “Tommy’s pedigree as a player speaks for itself and we are delighted that he and his family have decided to join us. He is a leader, hugely competitive and knows how to win. He is a great signing for our club.”