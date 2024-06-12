Wolves sign 20-year-old winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wolves sign 20-year-old winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

By Press Association

Wolves have signed Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga.

The 20-year-old, who is a Portugal Under-21 international, has penned a five-year deal, with the option of another 12 months at Molineux and joins for a £12.7million fee.

He becomes the second signing of the summer after Wolves turned Tommy Doyle’s loan spell from Manchester City into a permanent one.

Boss Gary O’Neil said: “I’m delighted, especially to get one in so early.

“I think in transfer windows it’s very easy for everything to drag on and get done very late, but from a squad point of view, laying plans for next season, it’s really important.

“The type of player Rodrigo is, he had a fantastic season last season, playing in many different positions and he’s only 20 years old.

“For where we are as a club, he’s the perfect type of signing for us. He’s young and has potential.

O’Neil has given the thumbs up to Wolves’ new signing (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s not proven at Premier League level yet, but he’s one we definitely know we can get to that level – we can work with him and help him develop, proving himself in the toughest league in the world.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s a great character – every time I’ve watched him, his enthusiasm and endeavour has drawn my eyes towards him, so I’m really pleased and he’s a really good signing for us.”

Gomes spent last season on loan at Estoril, scoring nine goals and making eight assists in 36 games.