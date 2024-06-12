Chris Billiam-Smith has faith in Shane McGuigan ahead of his world title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Billiam-Smith has faith in Shane McGuigan ahead of his world title defence

By Press Association
Chris Billam-Smith is confident in Shane McGuigan’s plan (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Billam-Smith insists trainer Shane McGuigan has devised a “great game plan” ahead of his world title defence against Richard Riakporhe on Saturday.

Billam-Smith executed McGuigan’s instructions against former stable star Lawrence Okolie in May 2023, where he was crowned WBO cruiserweight champion in his home town of Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old has confidence in his trainer’s plan ahead of his meeting with Riakporhe, who handed him his only professional defeat of his career in July 2019.

“Shane (McGuigan) always comes up with good game plans and having him in my corner is an invaluable asset,” Billam-Smith told the PA news agency.

“Every time someone fights someone from our gym, they don’t like going up against Shane and one of his fighters so it’s a privilege to have him there and we have a great game plan.

“You don’t know how it’s going to affect your opponent, but it’s nice having the confidence in your coach.”

Billam-Smith is unbeaten since his split-decision defeat to Riakporhe at the O2 Arena.

Richard Riakporhe
Riakporhe celebrates victory against Billam-Smith in 2019 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He credited his opponent for his improvement since their last bout, but Billam-Smith believes he will take Riakporhe into “deep waters” on Saturday night.

“He’s polished his work quite a bit, he’s done a lot of tidying up and has more variety in his work,” he added.

“He’s more calm and composed in the ring and so I think he’s improved in those areas.

“I like to set a high pace and put people under an immense amount of pressure and take them into deep waters, so we’ll find out if he can go there. He fought the first fight in deep waters, but it will be different this time.”

The fight at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park will see Billam-Smith’s tour of Premier League grounds continue after last May’s triumph at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

The orthodox fighter is relishing the prospect of defending his title for a second time after victory over Mateusz Masternak in December.

“It’s a huge fight and an opportunity to avenge the only loss on my record,” he said.

“It’s another world title fight at a football stadium which means a lot to me and it’s another big domestic fight as well.

“To defend my world title is an honour but who it’s against means it’s a real massive fight for me.”