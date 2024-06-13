Football rumours: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez catches eye of Bayern Munich

What the papers say

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is being linked with a move to Germany, with the Daily Mirror writing that Bayern Munich are keen to sign the 27-year-old England international.

England’s Conor Gallagher could be offered a new contract by Chelsea (Mike Egerton.PA)

Chelsea are contemplating a new deal for 24-year-old Conor Gallagher, with the England midfielder wanted by both Aston Villa and Tottenham, according to the Guardian.

Fulham are eyeing Luton’s Teden Mengi as they look to bolster their centre-back options with at least two new additions following the departure of Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.

Social media round-up

🚨🇦🇷 Understand West Ham are among clubs showing concrete interest in Matias Soulé. Argentine winger could leave Juventus an case of important proposal this summer, all options are still open. West Ham have been monitoring Soulé progress in Serie A this year. pic.twitter.com/p3prY1SDSw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

🚨🔵 Chelsea keep working on Jhon Durán deal, not the only name but the most concrete option after new direct contacts also on Wednesday. Durán wants Chelsea — but all parties including Aston Villa and player side are still discussing terms of the deal. Nothing done yet. pic.twitter.com/L30BojhzIT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Players to watch

Matty Cash: AC Milan have met with Aston Villa to discuss the Poland defender’s future. However, TalkSport says the 26-year-old’s £30 million price tag may prove problematic in negotiations.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke applauds fans (Adam Davy/PA)

Dominic Solanke: HITC reports that Chelsea are considering the Bournemouth striker as an option in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Max Kilman: West Ham are keen on the 27-year-old Wolves player, who could set the Hammers back £45 million in the next window, the Daily Mail reports.