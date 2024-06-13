Michael Jones: Happy days if Australia want to help Scotland knock out England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Jones: Happy days if Australia want to help Scotland knock out England

By Press Association
Scotland opener Michael Jones (left) is hoping to pip England to a knockout spot (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Scotland opener Michael Jones (left) is hoping to pip England to a knockout spot (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Scotland opener Michael Jones would have no qualms about accepting a helping hand from Australia as they seek to oust holders England from the T20 World Cup, even offering a cheeky suggestion that they throw the ball to David Warner.

Jones’ ears pricked up as soon as he heard Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood tell a press conference it may be in his already-qualified side’s “best interests” to engineer an outcome in their final group game against the Scots that sends their Ashes rivals packing on net run-rate.

The International Cricket Council’s code of conduct expressly forbids the manipulation of results or run-rates for “strategic or tactical reasons”, punishable with a possible two-match ban for any offending captain. And while that will likely prevent any overt cooking of the numbers, Jones has made it clear he would be happy to receive an assist.

“I was watching it live actually, laughing to myself,” he said of Hazlewood’s provocative media outing.

“I watched that interview and I watched (former Australia captain) Tim Paine when he was saying they should field half a side. I’m not particularly close to them, I don’t know any of the Australian players, but it would be good if we could have a little word and sort something out.

“The rivalry between England and Australia is massive. If they want to play that way then happy days. We won’t be complaining. If they want to let David Warner open the bowling or something like that it would be pretty funny.

“It’s in the back of your mind, that you want the result any way it can come.”

The smile across Jones’ face suggested he was taking the matter in a suitably light-hearted way, echoing England head coach Matthew Mott’s belief that Hazlewood had been talking “tongue in cheek”.

In fact, as a batter with high ambitions and an impressive knock of 45 not out in the washed out game against England, he is more than ready to face Australia at full strength and full intensity. Part of him wants it.

T20 Cricket WCup England Scotland
Scotland opener Michael Jones impressed against England in Scotland’s World Cup opener (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“At the end of the day our team wants the best result we can get, but on a personal level you want to challenge yourself against the best,” he said.

“To have the opportunity to bat against Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, then Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, that’s the best in the world. Those are the opportunities we crave as Scotland teams. You want to challenge yourself and see how far you go against those guys.

“The Australians are renowned for being extremely diligent and extremely professional. I’m absolutely certain they will come out all guns blazing like they do for every game at every tournament.

“I almost hope they do go full strength on Saturday and we can show the cricket world we’re up to the challenge.”