PFA joins legal action against FIFA to ensure players get protected breaks

The Professional Footballers’ Association has joined a legal action against FIFA to protect players’ rights to guaranteed and protected breaks.

The English players’ union will be a co-claimant in a case to be heard in the Belgian courts, alongside its French counterpart UNFP and the European division of world players’ union FIFPRO.

The news comes after FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association warned FIFA last month they would take legal action if the sport’s global governing body did not reschedule the 32-team Club World Cup due to be played in the United States next summer.

FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino is being challenged in the Belgian courts (Zac Goodwin/PA)

From a union perspective, the scheduling of that tournament is seen as a tipping point for the football calendar and players’ ability to take a meaningful break between seasons.

The case will be fought by the unions by Jean-Louis Dupont, who was part of the legal team which secured the landmark Bosman ruling in 1995 which revolutionised the transfer market.

The PFA said the Brussels Court of Commerce would be asked to refer the case to the European Court of Justice.

PFA chief executive Maheta Molango said: “This is an important moment for players and for their rights as employees.

“Everyone across football knows that the fixture calendar is broken to the point that it has now become unworkable.”