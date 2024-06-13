Sam Kerr signs new two-year deal with Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Kerr signs new two-year deal with Chelsea

By Press Association
Sam Kerr has extended her contract at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)
Sam Kerr has extended her contract at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract, the Women’s Super League champions have announced.

The Australian, who joined the club midway through the 2019-20 campaign, is now committed to the London outfit until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old’s previous deal had been due to expire this summer.

Kerr told chelseafc.com: “It’s really exciting and a very proud moment for me. Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me.

“I’m really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies.”

Kerr, Australia’s record goalscorer, has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups since joining Chelsea from Chicago Red Stars. She has scored 99 goals in 128 appearances for the club.

She is currently sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January that has also ruled her out of this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green added: “We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club.

“Sam is a leader and one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season.”