Sam Kerr signs new two-year deal with Chelsea

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract, the Women’s Super League champions have announced.

The Australian, who joined the club midway through the 2019-20 campaign, is now committed to the London outfit until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old’s previous deal had been due to expire this summer.

She’s not going anywhere! 😏 Sam Kerr has signed a new contract with the club until 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/gqTZnefL2A — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 13, 2024

Kerr told chelseafc.com: “It’s really exciting and a very proud moment for me. Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me.

“I’m really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies.”

Kerr, Australia’s record goalscorer, has won five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups since joining Chelsea from Chicago Red Stars. She has scored 99 goals in 128 appearances for the club.

She is currently sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January that has also ruled her out of this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green added: “We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club.

“Sam is a leader and one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season.”