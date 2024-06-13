John Stones back in England training after illness

Key defender John Stones returned to England training on Thursday after illness.

Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for Sunday’s Euro 2024 Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Stones trained with the group in Jena on Tuesday having overcome an ankle knock that saw him withdrawn as a precaution midway through Friday’s friendly defeat to Iceland. But the 30-year-old was conspicuous by his absence at Wednesday’s session.

John Stones, right, during training with England (Adam Davy/PA)

He was reportedly isolating with an unspecified illness but returned to Southgate’s squad on Thursday, with all 26 players training at their Blankenhain base.

Luke Shaw has trained all week as he recovers from hamstring issues that have lain him low since mid-February.