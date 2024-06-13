Thomas Muller left me ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros – Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Muller left me 'little note' at team hotel ahead of Euros – Harry Kane

By Press Association
Thomas Muller (left) left Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane (right) a good luck note ahead of Euro 2024
Harry Kane revealed Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller left him a good luck note ahead of Euro 2024 which warned him of the German weather as the England skipper reckoned locals now had a “soft spot” for him and his international team-mates.

England continue to prepare for their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday at their training base in Blankenhain, while staying at the same hotel that their German equivalents used a fortnight earlier.

Kane returns to Germany after a first season at Bayern Munich following his switch from Tottenham last summer.

While he ended the campaign empty-handed, the 30-year-old hit 44 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Team-mate Muller left him a personalised message when checking out of the hotel, where England have started to win over the locals.

“Tommy left me a little note, because they were here just a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“He said the golf course is great but the weather has not been so good! It looks fantastic, the hotel is incredible and to be in Germany is a bit of a home from home.

Kane believes his arrival in Bavaria has also seen some Germans develop a fondness for Gareth Southgate’s side.

“The reception I’ve had since I’ve been at Bayern has been incredible and ever since I’ve been in the hotel, I’ve had some of the staff come up and say hello,” he added.

“I’m not saying they want England to win, but I think they have a little soft spot for us – now I’m here – and that’s fantastic.”

Kane is England’s all-time leading goalscorer with an impressive 63 goals in 91 caps.

England’s Harry Kane during the friendly loss to Iceland
Harry Kane and England continue to prepare for their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen (Mike Egerton/PA)

He will break another record when he leads the team out at the Veltins Arena on Sunday, becoming the first man to captain England into four major tournaments.

“Being England captain and leading the boys out is probably the highest privilege I can have as a player and I’ll never take that for granted,” he added.

“That feeling is truly one of a kind. It’s an honour to do it for a fourth time. We’ve had a semi-final, a final and a quarter-final, so I’m hoping we go to the very end and go on and win.

“We’ve had some really good moments and I’ve personally had some really good moments, but ultimately we’re here to win the Euros and that’s hopefully what we can do.

“I’m excited. There’s always excitement, especially when you get out to the host nation, settle into the hotel and see where everything is.

“Hopefully it’s going to be our camp for a good four or five weeks. As the days go on, you start to get a bit of nerves, the preparation starts and you watch the first game, Germany vs Scotland and that’s when it really kicks in. But at the moment, everyone’s pretty calm and excited.”