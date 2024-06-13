Emma Raducanu credits improved serve for reaching Rothesay Open quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emma Raducanu credits improved serve for reaching Rothesay Open quarter-finals

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu (pictured) produced a solid display to beat Daria Snigur (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Raducanu (pictured) produced a solid display to beat Daria Snigur (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Raducanu credited her improved serve for helping her reach a first WTA Tour quarter-final on grass at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

The former US Open champion produced a solid display in cool, windy conditions against Ukraine’s Daria Snigur to triumph 6-2 6-2, with 11 aces proving very useful.

Raducanu has been working hard on her serve, and she said: “I’m very happy to have come through that match.

“It was a really tricky one in the conditions and I’m just very happy with how I dealt with all the circumstances. Daria’s a really difficult opponent so it is actually a really good achievement for me to have come through that one.

“I’m pleased for sure serving it out the first time. I served really well throughout the whole match and it did make the match a bit easier. If I had just a second serve, it would have just been a nightmare to play her.

“I’ve been working on every part of my game but obviously the serve is very important. It’s just repetition and I’m pleased to see the rewards in competition.

“Especially what I’ve realised, playing the top opponents like Iga (Swiatek) or Aryna (Sabalenka), you need a first serve because they’re very comfortable holding serve. If you don’t have one yourself then it’s very difficult.”

Emma Raducanu reacts to a line call
Raducanu has been working hard on her serve (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu struggled to find her range and timing in the first couple of games against 22-year-old Snigur, who is ranked 127th and proficient on grass having won the junior title at Wimbledon five years ago.

But from 2-0 down Raducanu reeled off six games in a row before breaking twice more in the second set, while her serve helped her save seven of the eight break points she faced.

The 21-year-old was coughing and spluttering at times but played down concerns, saying: “I’m a bit sick but who isn’t? It doesn’t matter.”

There was a big shock in the men’s Challenger event, where Cameron Norrie was beaten 1-6 6-4 6-4 by qualifier Jack Pinnington Jones.

It was by far the biggest result of Pinnington Jones’ career, with the 21-year-old from Kingston upon Thames having followed in Norrie’s footsteps by studying at Texas Christian University in the United States.

Cameron Norrie walks off court after losing to Jack Pinnington Jones
Norrie (pictured) was beaten 1-6 6-4 6-4 by qualifier Pinnington Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)

Norrie’s season is yet to really spark and the 28-year-old will lose the British number one position he has held since October 2021 to Jack Draper on Monday.

“I’m happy for him and he deserved the win today and hopefully he can go further,” said Norrie. “For me, it was a good couple of practice matches on the grass and I’m looking forward to getting back to London and preparing for Queen’s.

“I was very disappointed with the match, but I am happy that Jack is through and the TCU boys are doing well.”