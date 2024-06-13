Germany and Scotland prepare to open Euro 2024 in Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Germany and Scotland prepare to open Euro 2024 in Munich

By Press Association
Scotland fans have been in strong voice in Munich ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Euro 2024 gets under way on Friday night as hosts Germany take on Steve Clarke’s Scotland in their Group A opener.

The match in Munich is the first of 51 to decide the next European champions, with the final taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 14.

England are in the unusual position of being overall favourites to win it, just ahead of France, but Germany are next on the list and will be looking to make a statement in front of their own fans on the opening night.

Here the PA news agency brings you up to speed before the tournament kicks off.

Scotland in the spotlight

UEFA EURO 2024 – Previews – Thursday June 13th
Munich will be the setting for the opening fixture of Euro 2024 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland have made it to the finals of a European Championship for the fourth time, and an appointment in the tournament’s opening fixture will put them firmly in the spotlight.

Few will fancy them against the Germans, a nation Scotland have never beaten in a competitive fixture, and there is little in their recent form to suggest an upset is on the cards.

They finished second in qualifying on the back of winning their opening five qualifiers, then failing to win any of the last three.

In fact, they have won only one of their last nine matches – a 2-0 friendly win over minnows Gibraltar at the start of the month, and their recent record includes a home defeat to Northern Ireland and a heavy loss to the Dutch in March.

Germany’s pedigree

RB Leipzig v Manchester United – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Red Bull Arena
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is younger than some of the players in his squad (PA/DPA)

Few players in Germany’s powerful squad will need much of an introduction. Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan are all hugely experienced players who have competed at the highest level for several years.

But while so many of the faces are familiar, we know far less about their recent form given they have played so few competitive games in recent times. Bypassing qualifying by virtue of being hosts, Germany played 11 friendlies last year but won only three, losing six.

Former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, at 36 younger than the likes of Kroos and Neuer, took over in September and they are unbeaten since the turn of the year, a run that has included wins over France and the Netherlands – but the pressure has been off. At least until now.

“Now we’re all getting kind of nervous, a little bit,” Nagelsmann said on the eve of the tournament. “I think it’s normal, but it’s good as well, because if you’re kind of nervous, you’ll be focused, on the first game especially.”

Good news for England

England Training – Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land – Thursday June 13th
John Stones returned to training with England on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)

England do not get their campaign under way until Sunday, when they are due to face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

But there was good news for Gareth Southgate on Thursday as John Stones returned to training to mean there was a full compliment of players going through their paces in Blankhenhain.

Stones was withdrawn as a precaution during Friday’s friendly defeat to Iceland after taking a blow to the ankle, and then missed Wednesday’s training session with an unspecified illness.

But the versatile Manchester City defender now appears to be back up to full speed.

Picture of the day

UEFA EURO 2024 – Previews – Thursday June 13th
Germany and Scotland fans shake hands at Marienplatz, Munich (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Who’s up next?

Germany v Scotland, 8pm, ITV