Positivity incoming – Thornaby hope for good news in bid to restore women’s team

Thornaby FC Women say there is “lots of positivity incoming” amid reports the club’s women’s team is being reinstated.

The Teesside club’s board voted by a majority of six to three last weekend to close down the women’s team due to financial constraints, which led to a social media backlash.

England forward Beth Mead described the decision as “disgusting” but now BBC Radio Tees Sport is reporting that the club’s proposed new board plans to reinstate the female teams.

That report was mentioned in a social media post from Thornaby FC Women which read: “Whirlwind of a week. Lots of positivity incoming, keep posted over the coming days.”

The BBC quoted Alison McGee, who it said was in line to become the club’s new chief executive, as saying “there is so much potential for men and women together, girls and boys, one club”.

Sources have told the PA news agency that chairman Garry Morris asked the six members of the board who had voted in favour of closing the women’s team over the weekend to resign.

One of those board members, former chief executive Trevor Wing, released a statement earlier this week addressing what he said were “misconceptions” regarding the decision.

Wing said the decision had been “portrayed as a sweeping and callous move” but the reality was far more complex.

He also insisted no decision had been taken to close the entire women’s section, only the senior team, saying the junior teams were “self-sufficient” and could have continued.

“Financial constraints have placed significant pressure on our club,” he said.

“After extensive discussions and deliberation with all stakeholders, it became evident that maintaining both the men’s and women’s first teams was financially unsustainable.

“Given the men’s team has been an established part of Thornaby FC since 2000, the difficult decision was made to prioritise its continuity.”

Wing also said it was “deeply disappointing to be mischaracterised as someone against women’s football by those who do not fully understand my history or the complete context of our decision”.