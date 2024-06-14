Tom Davies: Picking up new chopsticks recycling business helped my mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tom Davies: Picking up new chopsticks recycling business helped my mental health

By Press Association
Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies has opened a sustainable business recycling chopsticks (Dave Phillips/PinPep)
Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies has opened a sustainable business recycling chopsticks (Dave Phillips/PinPep)

Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies believes launching his sustainable business venture helped his mental health during a difficult maiden season in South Yorkshire.

The 25-year-old left boyhood club Everton last summer after 14 years but injury restricted him to just nine appearances as the Blades were relegated from the top flight.

Gambling and mental health have become issues in football but, despite a long lay-off, Davies found solace preparing for the launch of ChopValue UK, which has opened a micro-factory in Liverpool after collecting almost five million chopsticks to recycle into furniture and homeware.

Tom Davies throws handfuls of chopsticks in front of a stack of bags of used chopsticks
Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies has launched a business which recycles chopsticks into furniture and household items (Dave Phillips/PinPep)

“I don’t want to do these things that are going to negatively impact me or the people around me,” Davies told the PA news agency.

“Football gives you a great platform to speak about things that are important: sustainability is one thing, mental health another.

“These are things I care about and building a community, feeling like I am doing good, it really does make me feel full and living a good life.

“That’s why footballers need outside interests. Some like golf, fashion or cars. This is the thing I like to do. It’s a nice distraction to have and it’s definitely helped.

“When you are just focused on football and you get an injury it can be quite consuming but I never felt like that for the last injury.”

During his lay-off Davies took a sustainability course to understand better the business, franchised from a Canadian company, he is managing director of.

The former England Under-21 international, who shaved off his trademark shoulder-length hair to raise funds for James’ Place, a charity supporting suicidal men in Liverpool and London, has also made his venture a community interest company to benefit more causes in the city.

“When we start getting an income we will start putting some of that back into the community to help homeless charities, mental health, Everton in the Community,” he added.

“The city has been great for me and I want to try to help people out. We are just trying to make an impact as best we can.”