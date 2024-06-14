Kyle Walker chosen as England vice-captain at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Walker chosen as England vice-captain at Euro 2024

By Press Association
Kyle Walker has been selected as England’s vice-captain (Adam Davy/PA)
Kyle Walker has been selected as England’s vice-captain (Adam Davy/PA)

Kyle Walker has been selected as England vice-captain for Euro 2024, the PA news agency understands.

The 34-year-old skippered Manchester City to this season’s Premier League title and is the second-most capped player in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Only captain Harry Kane’s 91 appearances betters Walker’s 83 caps and it is understood the England right-back has been named vice-captain ahead of the Euros.

Kyle Walker in action for England
Kyle Walker is understood to have been named England’s vice-captain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jordan Henderson previously served in the role but did not make the cut for Germany and Southgate has spoken glowingly about Walker’s leadership qualities in recent years.

“You notice players maturing,” the England boss said in June 2022, before Walker took the armband at City.

“For example, Kyle Walker who isn’t captain of his club but he’s such a man within the group, on the pitch, off the pitch, and I think he’s matured a lot over the last two or three years.

“I mean, he’s won the league four times so he’s got confidence from what he’s done as a player.

Manchester City skipper Kyle Walker, centre, lifts the Premier League trophy as the team celebrate
Manchester City skipper Kyle Walker lifts the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s been in a World Cup semi-final with us and a European final so he’s got a lot of big-match experience. But he’s definitely one who I think has matured.

“He doesn’t have to be really vocal but (it’s about) his manner, his determination in the way he works.”

England begin their European Championship campaign in Sunday’s Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.