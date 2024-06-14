Francesca Jones sets up Rothesay Open quarter-final against friend Emma Raducanu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Francesca Jones sets up Rothesay Open quarter-final against friend Emma Raducanu

By Press Association
Francesca Jones celebrated victory against Ashlyn Krueger (Mike Egerton/PA)
Francesca Jones celebrated victory against Ashlyn Krueger (Mike Egerton/PA)

A relieved Francesca Jones needed only four points to secure victory over Ashlyn Krueger and book a quarter-final against Emma Raducanu at the rain-hit Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Jones, from Yorkshire, was serving for the match and two points away from victory on Thursday afternoon when the rain started falling and it was nearly 24 hours later when the players were finally able to get back on court.

Krueger won the first point to force a break opportunity but Jones took the next three to secure a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory and a place in her second WTA Tour quarter-final and first on home soil.

She punched the air in delight and then said in an on-court interview: “I think that was a more excruciating wait than when Man United were 2-1 up against Man City at the end of the FA Cup final.

“Definitely testing my worst attribute, which is my patience. I’ve heard a lot of jokes. Ons (Jabeur) was telling me to serve two aces, but I put first serves in so we’ll take it.”

The 23-year-old is due to take on Raducanu later on Friday, with the pair having become close friends since being part of the same Billie Jean King Cup team in April.

“Emma and I get on really well,” said Jones. “We’ve spent a lot of time with each other the last couple of weeks, to the point that we’re both actually ill and I think we’ve given it to each other – I’m going to blame her.

“It’ll be a great match, obviously no pressure for me and I’ve just got to enjoy it. I hope we both enjoy it and we can give the crowd a little bit of a taste of what hopefully is the future of British tennis.”

Raducanu has eased through her first two rounds as she chases a first WTA Tour title.

The 21-year-old said of facing Jones: “She’s a really dangerous opponent. Whatever happens, a Brit is into the semi-finals, which is great for us. I think she’s overcome a lot of challenges with injury as well so it’s nice to see her back and doing well.

“She’s very fun. I think we’re quite similar in the way that we think. We both have a lot of interests outside of tennis and our conversations aren’t just about tennis, which is always nice and always refreshing.”