Cadbury World unveils chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cadbury World unveils chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt

By Press Association
Cadbury World has created a chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt (Cadbury World/PA)
Cadbury World has created a chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt (Cadbury World/PA)

Cadbury World has unveiled a hand-crafted chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt to wish the England player “luck out on the field” as Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany.

With England set to play Serbia in their opening fixture on Sunday, the Birmingham-based chocolate factory “wanted to celebrate the incredible success” of the football star.

The 80cm-tall replica shirt, which is accompanied with a full-size chocolate football, took three days to make and weighs 26kg – the equivalent of 578 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.

Three chocolatiers stand next to a Jude Bellingham chocolate England football shirt and ball
The football shirt took three days to make and weighs 26kg (Cadbury World/PA)

Tim Waters, regional director at Merlin Entertainments, said: “We’re hoping that this chocolatey charm from Bellingham’s home city helps towards the England team’s success and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing them ‘bring it home’ for the nation.

“As a star of Birmingham, we wanted to celebrate the incredible success of Jude Bellingham and wish him luck out on the field.”

Chocolatiers Dawn Jenks, Claire Fielding and Andrew Ward worked with white chocolate and food colouring powder to create the edible shirt and football, along with a sign which reads: “Good Luck Jude!”

Cadbury World, based in Bournville, Birmingham, will display the shirt in its Chocolate Making Zone in line with the start of the football tournament.