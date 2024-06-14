From Branthwaite to Toney, the players potentially on the move this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Branthwaite to Toney, the players potentially on the move this summer

By Press Association
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Brentford’s Ivan Toney are likely to feature in much of the summer’s transfer speculation (PA)
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and Brentford's Ivan Toney are likely to feature in much of the summer's transfer speculation (PA)

The summer transfer window is officially open but the rumour mill has been working overtime with speculation over which players may go where.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of those who are attracting the early interest.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Jarrad Branthwaite brushes hair away from his face with his hand
Branthwaite has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United but Everton are determined to resist any bid (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 21-year-old centre-back has already reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United after his breakthrough season in the Premier League. Following his £1.1million move from Carlisle in January 2020, he signed a new four-year contract in October and Everton will not entertain offers below £70m for a player recently called into the England squad.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Eberechi Eze shooting
Eberechi Eze is a reported target for Tottenham and Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

The 25-year-old’s presence in England’s Euro 2024 squad has only increased his value after an impressive season for Palace which ended with five goals in his last six matches. Tottenham and United are among the clubs linked already.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise attempts to dribble past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana
Michael Olise enjoyed an impressive finish to the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eze’s club-mate Olise, named in France’s provisional Olympic squad but left out of the Euros, has emerged as one of the hottest properties on the market. The 22-year-old winger had some issues with injury but still scored 10 in his last 14 league matches and Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Newcastle, City and United are all reportedly interested.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Conor Gallagher stretches both arms out wide
Conor Gallagher has been the subject of speculation about his Chelsea future for some time (Nigel French/PA)

A “will he, won’t he?” saga has accompanied the 24-year-old for most of the last year as his future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain for some time despite being a fan favourite. Another currently on England duty with Tottenham and Aston Villa linked, with his status as a homegrown player offering Chelsea the opportunity to make pure profit on any sale.

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford’s Ivan Toney walks off the pitch
Ivan Toney, linked with Arsenal, endured a frustrating end to the season (John Walton/PA)

Toney’s head coach Thomas Frank admitted as long ago as February it was likely the 28-year-old would leave in the summer. His lack of a club goal in the final three and a half months – having only returned from an eight-month ban in January – did not hinder a Euro 2024 call-up and Arsenal are long-term suitors.