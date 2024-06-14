Deal with it – Jordan Pickford embracing pressure as England prepare for Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Deal with it – Jordan Pickford embracing pressure as England prepare for Euros

By Press Association
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is ready for the challenge of Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is ready for the challenge of Serbia (Adam Davy/PA)

Jordan Pickford insists England must enjoy the pressure of being among the tournament favourites at Euro 2024.

The Everton goalkeeper is heading into his fourth major tournament as Gareth Southgate’s first choice between the posts.

The 30-year-old has amassed 61 caps and retained the belief of Southgate throughout the previous three competitions.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shouts orders during the World Cup in Qatar
Jordan Pickford has gone to four major tournaments with England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pickford was part of the team who reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the Euro 2020 final and the quarter-finals in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane among their ranks, England are being talked about as one of the nations who could lift the European Championship trophy in Berlin on July 14.

“There was no pressure on us in Russia in 2018,” he said.

“To be a top, elite team you have got to have pressure. You have got to deal with it. To be one of the favourites, you have got to enjoy that pressure.

“It is always exciting to be part of England in a major tournament. A lot of hard work behind the scenes, I’ve got to keep performing for the club which I think I have done., I’ve won 61 caps which is a major honour and to be in my fourth tournament.”

England’s last warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2024 was a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Iceland, meaning Southgate’s side have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven games.

Pickford is keen to improve that recent record and feels it could be imperative if England are to go deep into the tournament in Germany.

“We’ve played some top opponents,” he added.

“Clean sheets are key. To get to a final, to win a tournament you have got to have a good clean sheet record. Or as Margs (Martyn Margetson), the goalkeeping coach says, ‘zeros and ones gets you so far’.

“For us, it’s about getting as many clean sheets as we can because everybody in the room knows the ability we have up top.

“The most important thing for us is to win the first game, get out of the group, game by game focus on each game as it comes because you can’t look too far ahead.

“Everyone’s goal is to lift that trophy but it takes a hell of a lot of hard work to get there. There’ll be nothing more proud to lift that trophy and to bring it home for the fans but there is so much hard work to do first.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic dribbles a football
Jordan Pickford is wary of Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You can’t look too far ahead but I know all the England fans will be rooting for us. They are passionate, everywhere in the country will be rooting for us and they’ll be having a good few days on the booze so it’ll be good.”

Asked about the specific challenge on beating Serbia, Pickford added: “We know they are a big side.

“Aleksandar Mitrovic up top is a quality player. I played against him a lot of times in the Premier League. We’ve just got to be ready for them and every individual role, we’ve got to be prepared and do our best to keep them at bay.”