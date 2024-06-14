The best images as Scotland fans gather in Munich ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The best images as Scotland fans gather in Munich ahead of Euro 2024 opener

By Press Association
The Tartan Army descended on Munich ahead of the tournament opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Tartan Army descended on Munich ahead of the tournament opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Tartan Army flocked to Munich ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the build-up to the match.

Scotland fans were in a party mood in Marienplatz
Scotland’s fans were in a party mood in Marienplatz (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland's fans were in fine voice in Marienplatz
Some enjoyed a singalong (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney poses for photos with fans in Munich
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney posed for photos with fans in Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There was plenty of face paint on show
There was plenty of blue and white face paint on show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland fans wear hats resembling traffic cones
Traffic cone hats were worn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Scotland fan wearing an oversized red hat
As well as other types of hats (Andrew Milligan/PA)
And bagpipes, of course
There were bagpipes, of course (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland fans and pipers at Marienplatz square
With big crowds gathering to enjoy the music (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Presenter Laura Woods poses for a photo with Scotland fans
Presenter Laura Woods stopped for a group photo (Bradley Collyer/PA)
There were kickabouts
There were kickabouts (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Scotland and Germany fans pose for a photo with a replica trophy
And a big replica trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)