The best images as Scotland fans gather in Munich ahead of Euro 2024 opener

The Tartan Army descended on Munich ahead of the tournament opener (Andrew Milligan/PA) The Tartan Army flocked to Munich ahead of Scotland's Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany on Friday. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the build-up to the match. Scotland's fans were in a party mood in Marienplatz (Andrew Milligan/PA) Some enjoyed a singalong (Andrew Milligan/PA) First Minister of Scotland John Swinney posed for photos with fans in Munich (Andrew Milligan/PA) There was plenty of blue and white face paint on show (Andrew Milligan/PA) Traffic cone hats were worn (Andrew Milligan/PA) As well as other types of hats (Andrew Milligan/PA) There were bagpipes, of course (Andrew Milligan/PA) With big crowds gathering to enjoy the music (Andrew Milligan/PA) Presenter Laura Woods stopped for a group photo (Bradley Collyer/PA) There were kickabouts (Bradley Collyer/PA) And a big replica trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)