Nuri Sahin named new Borussia Dortmund coach following Edin Terzic exit

Borussia Dortmund have named Nuri Sahin as their new head coach following the departure of Edin Terzic.

The 35-year-old former Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has signed a three-year contract to take up the reins a day after Terzic’s request to be released from his contract was accepted.

Sahin, who had been Terzic’s assistant, told the club’s official website: “It is a great honour for me to be head coach of Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund confirms Nuri Şahin as new Head Coach. The former BVB player himself joined the coaching staff earlier this year and will now lead the team through June 2027. pic.twitter.com/aujDxwd9Vd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 14, 2024

“I would like to thank everyone in the club’s senior management team for the faith they have shown in me, and I am hugely looking forward to my new role at BVB.

“From day one we will do everything we can and work with energy and passion to make this club as successful as possible.”

Sahin made 274 competitive appearances for the club – many of them under Jurgen Klopp – winning the Bundesliga title in 2011 and the DFB Cup in 2017 either side of a three-year stay in Madrid and a loan move to Liverpool. He ended his playing career in Turkey with Antalyaspor, who he went on to manage.

The former Turkey international returned to Dortmund as one of Terzic’s assistants in January and will now take full charge of the Champions League runners-up.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic left the club on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “Nuri Sahin helped us reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. He has the experience here as a player and assistant coach to know how BVB works – and above all he knows how to be successful.

“With his natural authority and expertise, he has a good relationship with our team and he knows what we need to work on collectively. Nuri has our full confidence and our full support.”

Sahin’s appointment arrived on the same day that Dortmund had announced that experienced defender Mats Hummels is to end his 13-year association with the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

News of the 35-year-old’s exit came hot on the heels of that of Terzic amid reports that the pair clashed ahead of Dortmund’s 2-0 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund and Mats Hummels will part ways. The German defender has spent more than thirteen years at the club and left a significant mark having won two Bundesliga titles and DFB-Pokals with the club among numerous other achievements. We are grateful for the successful… pic.twitter.com/0XJ2VyEkxF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 14, 2024

A statement on the club’s official X – formerly Twitter – account said: “Borussia Dortmund and Mats Hummels will part ways.

“The German defender has spent more than 13 years at the club and left a significant mark having won two Bundesliga titles and DFB-Pokals with the club among numerous other achievements.

“We are grateful for the successful run we had together.”

Hummels’ impending departure follows confirmation that long-serving forward Marco Reus will also leave the club this summer.

The German World Cup-winning defender, who first joined Dortmund from Bayern Munich in October 2008 and returned in July 2019 after a three-year spell back at Bayern, made 508 appearances for the club.

Hummels said on his official Instagram account: “A total of more than 13 years in black and yellow are coming to an end. Established as a professional, celebrated major titles together and experienced an unforgettable time with BVB.

“The shared moments will last forever. And we will always be Borussia fans…THANK YOU for everything!”

Hummels has been capped 78 times by Germany but has not been included in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for the Euro 2024 finals.