Katie Boulter beats Magdalena Frech to keep Rothesay Open title defence on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katie Boulter beats Magdalena Frech to keep Rothesay Open title defence on track

By Press Association
Katie Boulter clenches her fist during her match against Magdalena Frech (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katie Boulter clenches her fist during her match against Magdalena Frech (Mike Egerton/PA)

Defending champion Katie Boulter guaranteed there will be a British finalist at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham again after defeating Magdalena Frech in a rain-hit contest.

The British number one, who won her first WTA Tour title in her home event 12 months ago, defeated her Polish opponent 6-2 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

There she will take on either Emma Raducanu or compatriot Francesca Jones, who needed only four points to complete a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over American Ashlyn Krueger earlier on Friday.

Katie Boulter with the trophy in 2023
Katie Boulter won the title 12 months ago (Nigel French/PA)

Jones had had to wait nearly 24 hours to get back on court after rain arrived while she was serving for the match on Thursday, with further inclement weather delaying the start of play on Friday.

More rain then forced a lengthy stoppage with 27-year-old Boulter leading Frech 4-2, but the Leicestershire star finished off the first set before recovering from a break down in the second.

“The first set I thought there was some really good tennis from me, some of the best I’ve played,” said Boulter in an on-court interview.

“I’m slowly building some momentum. I’m just really happy to get through today. I can see a rain cloud coming so I just wanted to finish it off as quickly as possible. I can’t do any more rain delays.

“It’s absolutely awesome to see a lot of Brits doing really well. Last year was myself and Jodie (Burrage) in the final. I played Hev (Heather Watson) in the semis, Harriet (Dart) in the quarters, so I think we’re in a really good place.”

Earlier, Jones punched the air in delight after saving a break point and then winning three in a row to book a place in her second WTA Tour quarter-final and first on home soil.

The 23-year-old said: “I think that was a more excruciating wait than when Man United were 2-1 up against Man City at the end of the FA Cup final.

“Definitely testing my worst attribute, which is my patience. I’ve heard a lot of jokes. Ons (Jabeur) was telling me to serve two aces, but I put first serves in so we’ll take it.”

Jones is due to take on Raducanu later on Friday, with the pair having become close friends since being part of the same Billie Jean King Cup team in April.

“Emma and I get on really well,” said Jones. “We’ve spent a lot of time with each other the last couple of weeks, to the point that we’re both actually ill and I think we’ve given it to each other – I’m going to blame her.

“It’ll be a great match, obviously no pressure for me and I’ve just got to enjoy it. I hope we both enjoy it and we can give the crowd a little bit of a taste of what hopefully is the future of British tennis.”