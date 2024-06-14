Hosts USA make World Cup progress and Ireland eliminated after Florida wash out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hosts USA make World Cup progress and Ireland eliminated after Florida wash out

By Press Association
United States’ game against Ireland was abandoned (Lynne Sladky/AP)
United States’ game against Ireland was abandoned (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The United States qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time after their final group fixture with Ireland was abandoned due to heavy rain in Florida.

Joint hosts USA, playing in their maiden T20 World Cup, required a point or a victory to guarantee their place in the next phase of the competition, while Ireland’s hopes were hanging by a thread after losing their opening two matches.

Storms were forecast for Friday and while it was dry when both teams arrived at the ground, the toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and despite the best efforts of ground staff, the clash was eventually abandoned, ensuring both Ireland and 2022 runners-up Pakistan could no longer progress from Group A.

Victory over Pakistan via a Super Over last week set USA on course for the Super 8 phase, but a seven-wicket defeat to India on Wednesday meant there was still work to do against an Ireland side who had been beaten by both India and Canada .

After the start was delayed due to the wet outfield at Central Broward Park, further pitch inspections took place with ground staff working around the clock to ensure some cricket could be played in Florida.

With more wet weather initially holding off, talk turned to a potential five-over game, but an hour before the cut-off time, the rain started to fall to ensure no play would be possible.

It sent USA through to the Super 8 stage in their first T20 World Cup and also earned them a spot at the next edition of the tournament in 2026, while Sunday’s group fixture between Ireland and Pakistan is now a dead rubber.