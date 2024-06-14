Hosts USA make World Cup progress and Ireland eliminated after Florida wash out

The United States qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time after their final group fixture with Ireland was abandoned due to heavy rain in Florida.

Joint hosts USA, playing in their maiden T20 World Cup, required a point or a victory to guarantee their place in the next phase of the competition, while Ireland’s hopes were hanging by a thread after losing their opening two matches.

Storms were forecast for Friday and while it was dry when both teams arrived at the ground, the toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and despite the best efforts of ground staff, the clash was eventually abandoned, ensuring both Ireland and 2022 runners-up Pakistan could no longer progress from Group A.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING!!! 🇺🇸🔥🙌 For the first time ever, #TeamUSA have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the @ICC @T20WorldCup! 🤩✨ Congratulations, #TeamUSA! 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/tkquQhAVap — USA Cricket (@usacricket) June 14, 2024

Victory over Pakistan via a Super Over last week set USA on course for the Super 8 phase, but a seven-wicket defeat to India on Wednesday meant there was still work to do against an Ireland side who had been beaten by both India and Canada .

After the start was delayed due to the wet outfield at Central Broward Park, further pitch inspections took place with ground staff working around the clock to ensure some cricket could be played in Florida.

With more wet weather initially holding off, talk turned to a potential five-over game, but an hour before the cut-off time, the rain started to fall to ensure no play would be possible.

It sent USA through to the Super 8 stage in their first T20 World Cup and also earned them a spot at the next edition of the tournament in 2026, while Sunday’s group fixture between Ireland and Pakistan is now a dead rubber.