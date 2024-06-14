Everton agree takeover deal with Friedkin Group – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everton agree takeover deal with Friedkin Group – reports

By Press Association
Owner Farhad Moshiri is selling his stake in Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Owner Farhad Moshiri is selling his stake in Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton have reached an agreement in principle with The Friedkin Group for a takeover of the Premier League club, according to reports.

The group’s chairman Dan Friedkin has an estimated net worth of £4.81billion and has owned Roma since 2020, when he paid £552million for the Serie A side.

Friedkin is said to have been in talks with Everton’s current owner Farhad Moshiri with a view to buying his 94 per cent stake and is expected to be given a period of exclusivity.

Everton could be brought by The Friedkin Group
Everton could be brought by The Friedkin Group (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The proposed takeover by troubled US investment group 777 Partners fell through last month but Moshiri could not look at other options until June 1 for exclusivity reasons.

Reports state that The Friedkin Group have been preferred ahead of a number of rival bids. Everton declined to comment on the takeover when contacted by the PA news agency.

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season despite being docked eight points for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

The club are due to move to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season with work scheduled to finish on the stadium in December.